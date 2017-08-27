Johannesburg - Metrofile Holdings Limited (JSE: MFL), a market leader in records and information management, on Monday announced that Competition Commission approval has been granted for its 100% acquisition of Tidy Files.
A leading provider of
end-to-end document management and storage solutions in
Pfungwa Serima, Group Chief Executive
Office (CEO) at Metrofile Holdings Limited, said that the acquisition was
aligned with the company’s strategic growth objective, “Through the acquisition
of Tidy Files, Metrofile can complement and expand its client service offering
across Africa and the
Tidy Files is a leading
provider of end-to-end document management and storage solutions in
Serima said that Tidy Files was a perfect fit for the growing Metrofile brand. Not only is it a leader in its own right, the niche vertical solutions it provides are opportunities for Metrofile to grow and expand within its current client base: “Tidy Files is a good business and we are already seeing the benefits for both brands unfold as we move forward as a Group.”
He said one such solution was an end-to-end digital filing solution, which uses highly advanced software to turn raw customer data, on demand, into formatted, ready-to-use documents: “Digital offerings are key to growth and being able to provide current and new clients with an innovative digital solution that is customisable for any industry is extremely attractive.”
Gavin Leonard, CEO, Tidy Files, said that the timing was right for the Metrofile acquisition: “We have grown the business into a recognised leader with the support and backing of private equity firm Spirit Capital for the last ten years. Time to expand and launch a new growth trajectory was imminent, so the Metrofile acquisition was positively received and is an exciting new period for the company.”
Leonard said that the
executive management team would remain intact, and were inspired and motivated
to take on the new challenges presented by being part of a market leader such
as Metrofile. “We are looking forward to expanding beyond the South African
borders as well as taking advantage of the numerous leads into the local
enterprise sector thanks to the network within Metrofile.”
