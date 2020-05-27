Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China ensure that no student is left behind

The Ministry of Education Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China sent health parcels, a little gift during this difficult time in South Africa. After a daunting 61 days of lockdown, living in ever-persisting fear, worry and confusion, the group of Chinese students/scholars and teachers received the health parcels in good order, with prompt delivery.

Many health parcels arrived in Cape Town early Tuesday morning, with the assistance of the Chinese Students and Scholar Association in the Western Cape. The health parcels were delivered to various individual Chinese students/scholar and teachers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chinese Students and Scholar Association has been assisting with Chinese students/scholars and teachers in Cape Town since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March. The association organised a group organised monitoring protocols, surgical masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectant soap. The essential medical items were sent to the association before the lockdown commenced.

In addition to the generous donation, and with the assistance of the Embassy of China in Pretoria, as well as the Consulate of China in Cape Town, the association also provided detailed virtual conferences, giving valuable insights and information about the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ensuring that the information is widely accessible, the association worked together with Chinese teachers to provide a weekly newsletter, which is shared and sent electronically to all Chinese students/scholars and the Asian community. A 24/7 emergency group was established to assist students who may require additional needs.