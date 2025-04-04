MTN CEO Ralph Mupita appointed deputy chair of GSMA Board to steer mobile innovation

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has been elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA Board of Directors, a position he will hold until the end of 2026. Mupita’s vast experience in telecommunications and financial management is expected to play a crucial role as the GSMA navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of mobile technology.

The GSMA, which represents the world’s mobile operators and a broad spectrum of companies within the mobile ecosystem, sees Mupita’s appointment as not just an honour, but a vital chance to further enhance its strategic direction. Vivek Badrinath, the director general of GSMA, expressed his enthusiasm for Mupita’s election. "My warmest congratulations to Mr Mupita on being elected as the Deputy Chair of the GSMA Board. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the Board," Badrinath said.

Reflecting on his new role, Mupita emphasised the significance of mobile technology in addressing critical issues across Africa. "This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa," Mupita said. "Mobile technology will play a critical part in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities and unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the Global South, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future."

Mupita is not a stranger to leadership in the telecommunications sector. He has served as the Group President and CEO of MTN Group since September 2020, after a successful tenure as the Chief Financial Officer from April 2017. His impactful leadership at MTN Group has been marked by a strengthening of the company’s financial position, strategic formulation, and the successful listings of MTN subsidiaries in various African nations including Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda. Previously, Mupita held the position of CEO for Old Mutual Emerging Markets, leading the provision of financial services across 19 countries spanning Africa, Latin America, and Asia. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Honours) and an MBA from the University of Cape Town, alongside completion of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.