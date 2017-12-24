



Apple:



Apple costs $10 (R136,46) per month but they also offer a family plan that allows for up to 6 users to use the music streaming for a single monthly fee. This service is unfortunately only available to Apple users. For Apple users, Apple Music can be accessed using their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Apple Music users can just ask Siri to search for a specific playlist, artist or song.





Users of iTunes will be happy to know that they can find many of their songs available on Apple Music streaming library as soon as they sign up. Apple Music has the ability to store up to 1 00000 songs for use later on unlike Spotify which can only store a mere 9999.





Deezer





Deezer is an internet-based music streaming service that allows users to listen to music from record labels like EMI, Sony and Universal Music Group. This music streaming service currently has 40 million licensed tracks in its library and over 30 000 radio channels. Deezer is available on the web, Android, iOS and Blackberry. Deezer offers a 30 day free trial and thereafter the cost is R59,99 per month or R89,99 per month for your family (6 premium profiles).





Joox





Joox is owned by Tencent, the developers of WeChat, and was launched in South Africa this year. This music streaming service offers a no-cost option, as long as you have mobile data or WiFi, and a VIP option that is R29,99 per week or R59,99 per month. There is also the option of offline listening which can help you save your mobile data. Another added benefit of Joox is that the music streaming unlike other music streaming services is ad-free.





