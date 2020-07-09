Ndlovu apponted chairman of World Coal Association

JOHANNESBURG - The World Coal Association (WCA) has appointed July Ndlovu, the chief executive of Anglo American’s coal business in South Africa, as its new chairman, it said today.

The WCA said Ndlovu’s appointment brought new leadership for the WCA in key global markets, with South Africa being a major supplier to emerging economies. In welcoming Ndlovu, WCA chief executive, Michelle Manook, said that with a clear strategy in place, the WCA sought to work with governments, investors, and key industry players to uphold global expectations and ensure that all policies were inclusive of all forms of energy.



She said the coal industry had a responsibility to its employees, peer industries, governments, shareholders, and communities which were supported by coal globally.





“The entire coal industry must transform, transition, and work together meaningfully to meet these expectations and deliver the sustainable future that clean coal can bring, to both economic growth and everyday life,” Manook said.





The WCA is an international non-governmental association based in the UK, which represents responsible global industry players who are committed to shaping a sustainable future for coal.





Ndlovu, who was appointed chief executive of Anglo American’s coal business in South Africa in 2016, said he was honoured to chair the WCA at a time when the role of responsible coal was front and centre.





“Our industry provides access to reliable and affordable energy for many countries, particularly in the developing world, while also supplying an essential steelmaking ingredient for global infrastructure development. Our role is to ensure that we meet both our customers’ needs and society’s expectations of us, including by working together to deliver a new era of clean coal technologies,” Ndlovu said.





The coal industry is under pressure to transform amid concerns that it is the largest contributor to the human-made increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.



