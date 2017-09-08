DURBAN - Musa Makhunga is the newest president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce (DCC) and his inauguration took place in front of many provincial big names.

Makhunga is the Managing Director of HR Matters, a HR leadership firm, has taken over the baton from Mr Zeph Ndlovu who was the previous preident of the Durban Chamber of Commerce.

The night also saw the launch of the Business Code of Ethics, a first of its kind in Durban. According to Nigel Ward, Senior Vice President of Toyota South Africa Motors and DCC Deputy President, the code of ethics is an ethics revolution and would help get rid of the cancer of corruption form the business industry.

Entertainment of the night, poetry by three ladies.

The vision of that they have is "Business for a Better World" with Africa being named the next business frontier.

The new President of DCC said that he would work to advocate for DCC's vision of business for a better world and that he wants to see businesses make money. Eleni Kwinana, the Executive Head for the KwaZulu-Natal Vodacom Enterprise Business Unit, spoke about industrial revolution and Africa moving towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). When referring to the 4IR she spoke about Africa moving towards an age of digitisation where technology becomes apart of homes and businesses.

Other dignitaries at the dinner was Sihle Zikalala Sihle Zikalala, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and Logie Naidoo, Speaker of the eThekwini Municipality.

The program directors for the night were Dr. Gcina Mhlope who is an artistic director, author and storyteller accompanied by Jacquie Bhana the Human Resources Director for Tongaat Hulett Sugar,

- BUSINESS REPORT