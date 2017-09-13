KENYA - Kenyan company Virscom yesterday launched the country’s most affordable taxi app, ShareCABTM, charging drivers zero percent commission.

Virscom's founder and chief executive, Mwakio Ngale, said drivers will earn more, but riders don’t pay more, with an additional cab sharing facility that saves riders up to 50 percent of fare.

Ngale said riders get discounts of up to 50 percent by sharing rides, putting ShareCABTM into new space for competitive pricing, from base fares that are pegged at industry norms.

ShareCABTM is a state-of-the-art app, offering every facility in Kenya for app-based taxis. It offers “new models on ride sharing, zero commission so that drivers earn far more per ride, and a green motivation in reducing rides through sharing", Ngale said in a statement.

