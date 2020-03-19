New York Stock Exchange closes doors

NEW YORK -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said it will temporarily close its trading floors and move to fully electronic trading due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All-electronic trading will begin on March 23 at the open, the exchange said in a statement, adding the decision to temporarily close the trading floors represents a precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of employees and the floor community in response to Covid-19.

"While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors," Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, said in the statement.

The closure was in part as a result of positive coronavirus tests of two people, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing Cunningham.

The facilities to be closed comprise the NYSE equities trading floor in New York, NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco.