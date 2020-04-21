OPINION: Money to finance fiscal deficits not necessarily inflationary

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut interest rates by one percentage point on April 14.





This is the second cut in a month. In the previous Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Statement of 19 March 2020, the SARB projected that inflation will average 4.3percent over the next three years.





In the recent MPC statement inflation forecasts remain the same as previously, but something drastic is happening to broader economic activity. The forecast of the output gap, which measures the rate of capacity utilization has been revised from -2percent to -4.5percent within a month.





Inflation stability now co-exists with unbalanced and less than sustainable economic growth. The scale of additional unemployment that this entails is too ghastly to contemplate.





The real side of the economy is haemorrhaging and the SARB’s intervention is simply inadequate.





The large drop in the forecast rate of capacity utilization means that aggregate demand is expected to sink deeper below the productive capacity of the economy. This pulls inflation down. Hence in its April MPC statement the SARB correctly said, “The overall risks to the inflation outlook appear to be to the downside”.





In addition, the SARB said we should not be afraid of inflation threats from the rand's depreciation because, “risks to inflation from recent currency depreciation are expected to be muted as pass-through is slow”.





Therefore, almost all indications are that there are strong forces that are keeping inflation down.





Based on a flawed understanding of the SARB Act, the SARB rejected direct lending to government in a way that opens up significant fiscal space.





Having realized that their understanding of the Act is not correct, the SARB has now given another reason why it would not lend directly to government.





During the delivery of the April MPC statement, the Governor of the SARB, Lesetja Kganyago, said direct lending to government would lead to inflation because “too much money would chase too few goods”. This new excuse needs to be critically examined.





The story that direct financing of the government will create inflation contradicts the correct analysis by the SARB, which concluded that there are significant disinflationary forces in the economy.





Besides, the recent excuse not to explore unconventional channels creates a wrong impression that there may be an inconsistency between the provisions of the SARB Act and the monetary policy mandate of the SARB.





Section 3 of the SARB Act mandates the SARB “to protect the value of the currency of the Republic in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth”, which the SARB interprets to mean it should maintain a stable inflation rate. Section 10 provides for the SARB to directly lend to government.





Now if, as the Governor says, SARB direct lending to government causes inflation, then he implies that section 10 of the Act is not consistent with section 3.





My argument is that the SARB can lend to government without causing inflation. Such lending can be designed in such a way as to limit inflationary pressures, and this is assisted by the disinflationary forces that are currently operational.





The excuse by the SARB is also surprising. Firstly, we were told that the Prudential Authority has engaged in regulatory easing, which lowered the liquidity coverage ratio and the capital conservation buffers of the commercial banks.





The SARB and the Ministry of Finance, think that this will release more than R500 billion for banks to lend to the public. Suppose that they are correct, why does the SARB not see this massive liquidity release to be inflationary?





Secondly, the large drops in the interest rate which now amount to two percentage points, released at least R46 billion directly into the pockets of households by cutting the cost of servicing debt. Does this injection not create “too much money chasing too few goods”?





My argument is that it is not consistent for the SARB to say direct lending to government is inflationary, while also saying direct liquidity injection via commercial banks is not.





Around the world, emerging market and developing country central banks are engaged in direct lending to government in sophisticated ways, with no inflationary pressures.





The Bank of Korea directly lends government, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the Korean inflation rate to be 0.3percent in 2020. Guyana has an active overdraft facility at the central bank for government.





The IMF projects Guyana’s inflation rate to be 1.8percent for 2020. The Reserve Bank of India has extensive facilities to directly lend to government, the IMF projects inflation to be 3.3percent. Perhaps the SARB should ask how these central banks are able to achieve this.





In other countries, central banks are prohibited to lend to government.





However these countries have networks of state banks and they lend to the government through development finance institutions.





In Brazil, the central bank lends to government largely through so-called earmarked funds targeted to priority sectors.





Such funds constitute 33percent of total credit in the Brazilian economy, and they are largely distributed through the BNDES, a state-owned development finance institution.





Brazil also has a powerful state bank, the biggest commercial bank in Latin America, which also lends to government. Its power in the bond market allows it to exert downward pressure on interest rates charged for government bonds in the primary market. The inflation rate in Brazil is projected to be 3.3percent.





As we speak, some emerging market central banks have begun versions quantitative easing and broad unconventional policy measures.





The Brazilian central bank is moving ahead, preparing urgent amendments to its Act, so that it is allowed to purchase corporate debt securities directly from companies. The

Brazilian policy rate is 3.75percent, not zero. The Bank of Korea is preparing to purchase mortgage-backed securities.





Its policy rate is 0.75percent. In Malaysia, the central bank has established funds to directly support SMMEs, individuals including the conversion of credit card debt into long-term loans, and setting up facilities for banks to allow for corporations to defer payments and restructure loans refinanced at lower interest rates.





So the SARB needs to step up. The SARB could directly bring greater relief to households by refinancing mortgages. This could release at least an extra R100 billion to households by narrowing the spread between the repo and the mortgage rate to one percentage point. That is a direct average transfer of R4 936 to 1.7 million households who have mortgages per month.





The SARB could lend directly to the Industrial Development Corporation, Land Bank, National Empowerment Fund, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Small Enterprise Finance Agency etc. and in return acquire securities from these so that economic activity is refinanced at a lower interest rate.





The SARB could even refinance Eskom and other State-owned enterprises with all types of instruments at below-market interest rates, such as zero-coupon bonds. This could release at most R45 billion to Eskom, per annum.





The SARB could address the hardships faced by the “missing middle”, those who do not qualify to get social housing but also do not qualify for bank mortgage loans, by providing a large facility through the National Housing Finance Corporation.





A lot can be done, and the SARB Act allows for all of this. Section 10(g) says that SARB may “buy, sell, discount or re-discount bills of exchange drawn or promissory notes issued for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes”. The Act can also be amended to allow the SARB acquire a broader range of securities, such as mortgages, and to extend the time-limits of these loans so that they are long-term.





In short, having dispensed with the invalid argument that the SARB is not permitted by law to lend directly to government, there are no inflationary pressures to be worried about.





Unconventional channels of credit transmission to the real economy need to be explored. If inflationary pressures happen to build up, which is unlikely, there are monetary policy instruments to manage that.





Christopher Malikane is Associate Professor in the School of Economics and Finance at Wits University.



