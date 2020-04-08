OPINION: The SA Reserve Bank can print money to finance fiscal deficits

JOHANNESBURG - On March 28, the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) issued a communication in which it sought to address “frequently asked questions”.

Point 5 of that communication deals with the question of whether by purchasing government bonds, the SARB is now monetising the government deficit.

In response, the communication says, “The SARB is not giving money to government and is not buying bonds from government”. This is correct because the SARB announced that it will commence a programme to purchase government securities from the secondary market.





However, the SARB continues, “In terms of the SARB’s legal framework, it is not permissible for the SARB to lend directly to government or to print money to finance the government deficit”.





This is not correct, and it unnecessarily limits the SARB’s role as banker of government. This incorrect reading of the SARB Act has severely constrained the SARB from playing a developmental role in a number of areas: from housing and infrastructure, to industrial financing.

The historical experience with hyper-inflation led many countries to grant central banks instrument independence and to place inflation control as one of their monetary policy mandates.





It was found that in situations where there was runaway inflation, governments tended to rely on central banks to print money in order to finance their spending.





To prevent hyper-inflation from happening in future, there was a proposal that a wall be created separating the central bank from government when it comes to financing of deficits.





The economists who held this dominant view proposed that central banks should not directly lend to governments and that central banks should be granted independence to choose the instruments by which they conduct the monetary policy mandates they were given by their governments.





Practically, however, governments never gave up on money-financing of deficits. Even some of the countries that experienced hyper-inflation, never erected a firm wall between government and the central bank when it comes to money-financing. Instead, they specify conditions under, and limits to which, the central bank can interface with Treasury on

matters of deficit financing.





In addition, money-financing also occurs in various guises. The firmness of the wall separating the central bank from Treasury depends on the specific national experiences with inflation.





The South African experience with inflation is not different from that of say, Canada or Australia. Therefore the South African legal provisions regarding the interface between the central bank and National Treasury when it comes to deficit financing, are similar to those found in these countries.





The Central Bank of Brazil for an example, is prohibited from granting loans directly to the National Treasury. This stringent prohibition is a result of Brazil’s experience with hyper-inflation.





However, the Central Bank of Brazil may directly purchase or sell bonds issued by the Brazilian government by means of an auction at the prevailing market conditions, to assist government in refinancing upcoming debt maturing in its portfolio for purposes of monetary policy.





The aim in this case is to ensure adequate flow of funds to National Treasury at stable bond prices. Thus, while Brazil suffered immensely from hyper-inflation in the early 1990s, it did not completely shut the door to government.





Even some of the institutions that would be considered paragons of central banking, directly purchase bonds from government, thereby easing fiscal pressures. The Reserve Bank of Australia is empowered to buy and sell bonds issued by the government.





The Bank of Canada is empowered to buy and sell securities that have been issued and guaranteed by government. The Bank can also issue loans to government and buy securities from any other institution or any person in times of economic distress. It can also make loans to government and acquire marketable securities, for example government bonds, as security. There are nevertheless limits to the issuing of loans to government, linked to the estimated fiscal revenue.





Coming to South Africa, Section 13(f) of the SARB Act says the SARB may not “hold in stocks of the Government of the Republic which have been acquired directly from the Treasury by subscription to new issues, the conversion of existing issues or otherwise, a sum exceeding its paid-up capital and reserve fund plus one-third of its liabilities to the public in the Republic”.





This provision does not completely prohibit the SARB from holding in government bonds, which have been acquired directly from Treasury by subscription to new issues.





What the Act does is to place limits on the SARB’s holdings of government bonds, whether such bonds are newly issued, converted or otherwise. The Act therefore puts a limit on the composition of the asset side of the SARB’s balance sheet.





Contrary to the statement made by the SARB on March 28, the SARB is permitted to hold in newly issued government bonds by means of subscription.





However, the value of these bonds should be such that the sum of all the government bond assets on the balance sheet of the SARB does not exceed, “its paid-up capital and reserve fund plus one-third of its liabilities to the public in the Republic”.





According to the 2018/19 Annual Report, the value of the capital and reserve fund amounts to R20 billion. Total liabilities amount to R853bn, and a third of this is R255.865bn.





Consequently the SARB is permitted to hold in R276bn worth of government bonds as its assets.





Now, the current government bond holding by the SARB, is R8bn. This implies that a further R268bn of government bonds can be acquired.





Even if foreign deposits are excluded, a substantial R239bn is still available to directly fund government.





The point is that, having determined the limit provided by section 13(f) of the Act, the SARB could then proceed with the provisions of section 10(1) (f), which permit the SARB to “grant loans and advances: Provided that unsecured loans and advances may be granted only in the following cases, namely- (i) an unsecured loan to the Government of the Republic or to a company referred to in paragraph (b) or, with the approval of the Board, to any company in which the Bank has acquired shares in accordance with the provisions of paragraph (d)”.





Section 10(1)(g) of the Act further permits the SARB to “buy, sell, discount or re-discount bills of exchange drawn or promissory notes issued for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes, or exchequer bills of the Government of the Republic or of the government of any other country, or securities of a local authority in the Republic”.





All of this should be done within the limits provided by Sections 13(d) and (e). The SARB is therefore permitted to assist distressed local governments, the Land Bank, the IDC, other institutions, with loans whose maturity does not exceed 120 days and 6 months for agricultural loans. There is therefore much more that the SARB can do, as opposed to doing nothing under the pretext that the legal framework does not permit it to do so.





What is required within the existing legal framework is for the National Treasury to issue bonds to which the SARB has to subscribe. It is up to the National Treasury to decide the type of bonds that it wishes to issue.





The SARB can determine the interest rate at which it purchases these bonds and not the market. Section 10(2) of the Act says, “The rates at which the Bank will discount or re-discount the various classes of bills, promissory notes and other securities, shall be determined and announced by the Bank from time to time”. There is, therefore, nothing that prevents the SARB from purchasing zero interest bonds from National Treasury, interest-bearing bonds whose interest it can remit to the Treasury account or finance the newly issued bonds at an interest rate that is below that of the market. There is also nothing which prevents National Treasury from refinancing its debt in this fashion, to secure additional fiscal space.





Having said all of this, it should be noted that, there is nothing that prevents the Minister of Finance and by extension Cabinet, from tabling urgent amendments to the SARB Act to lift the limits that Section 13 imposes, to broaden the field in which the SARB can operate especially in times of economic distress, to intervene in case there are entities in financial distress that are “too big to fail”, and in order to widen the scope of the SARB to fund the development programmes of government.





As matters stand, the SARB can monetize deficits and it can set up a Fund for government to effectively respond to the rising financial distress that is experienced by the South African economy, within the limits of section 13 of the SARB Act.

Christopher Malikane is Associate Professor in the School of Economics and Finance at Wits University.





