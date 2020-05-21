OPINION: US President Trump continues to attack China, despite no scientific evidence

US President Donald Trump has named the novel coronavirus, the ‘Wuhan virus’ insisting that the virus originated from Wuhan China, despite numerous scientific studies proving otherwise. Trump has re-iterated in many press conferences that he believes the virus to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Trump’s relentless attack on China due to economic ulterior motives, has not only thrown scientific evidence to the curb, but it has also perpetrated worldwide violent Xenophobic racism towards China. His inflammatory remarks towards China have heightened tensions in a time where the global economy is already fragile and on the brink of collapse.

Scientists around the world, including US researchers, have denounced Trump’s claims with the adamancy that it deserves. Internationally acclaimed infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, recently stated that the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus also known as Covid-19, "could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated’, proving Trumps claims that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab, to be entirely fictitious.

However, despite many scientists questioning the origin of the Covid-19 virus, with reports of the coronavirus being present in France, in December 2019, questions have arisen over the precise origin of the virus. Recent findings, published by the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, noted that the cases of Covid-19 found in France in December were mistakenly diagnosed for influenza. The question remains whether France and other countries potentially had the virus before China.

Although many allege that the coronavirus originated from wildlife, Fauci stated, "If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what's out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward that the coronavirus could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated - the way the mutations have naturally evolved."