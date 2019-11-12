Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel kicked off the event with a recap of the R290 billion committed to from last year, the seven projects that have been completed and the number of jobs created. The remaining ones are still in the building process or near completion.
Ramaphosa said these commitments are a clear vote of confidence in the economy. He added that, more importantly, they were a sign of confidence in our future and the belief that the economy was poised for growth.
South Africa is still the lead country to invest in on the continent.
Ramphosa went on to say: “We still carry the scars where the colour of one’s skin determines one’s future. The legacy of our divided past has left people without skills and assets and the empowerment of women and the youth must be a top priority.