JOHANNESBURG – Sport is an extremely powerful institution in its own right. It has the muscle to fiercely unite or divide millions across the globe.
While I was in Monaco for the launch of the Monaco Youth Sports Club, this year I met a sophrologist (sophrology is a therapy designed to help clients to relax by using exercises for both body and mind), who has trained many athletes in a variety of sporting codes, including many of the superstars. She couldn’t stress enough just how important it is to build a mindset of resilience and optimism. After all, reaching peak performance and achieving victory begins in your head.
This weekend’s win by the Boks showed exactly that. In Twitter-verse, it was all about positivity, resilience and optimism.
Even at half-time when the score-line was close, many believed that the Boks would still emerge victorious. With a beer and some braai meat, I watched poor and rich, white and black, locals and foreigners, chief executives and gardeners, totally immersed in the match, excitingly sharing their common love and support for “their boys”.
On the flip-side, something always emerges to depress us. From the increasingly high costs of living to seeing neighbours, friends or families struggling to provide, and persistent negative sentiments.