A deep dive into the local 26 million-customer social media market

Social media content creation is a space that’s increasing in value locally, with 45.34 million South Africans using the internet (74.7% of the population), and 26 million social media users (42.8% of the internet users), according to the Global Digital Report 2024 – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social . Ad spending in the Influencer Advertising market in South Africa is forecasted to reach $30.23 millIon (R560.64m) in 2025. No wonder marketers are looking at this space like it’s a pot of gold.

The content creators and marketers must, however, find middle ground to make business engagements for all parties concerned as profitable as possible, while carving a path for the developing niche market. For example, this was evident when The SA Creator Event 2025 was recently held in Johannesburg. The necessary indaba saw scores of content creators, ranging from nano to macro influencers, and marketers converge to discuss what the different stakeholders need for a more symbiotic and efficient digital marketing partnering experience. Some of the brands represented on the panel included integrated marketing agency Matte BLK, Google South Africa, Netflix and Humanz, to name a few.

Some of the pain points for corporates and agencies included how content creators position themselves in the market. The digital content creators need to understand the landscape of media and position themselves better to be more attractive to marketers. In the past few years some major media outlets have closed their doors, and the content creators are seen as "the new media". They are building a community worth top marketing coin locally; and marketers are looking with a keen eye. However most content creators do not have knowledge of how to manage the business-end, and how to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the shift in the media space.

With the advancements of tech in mind, marketers don't really focus on engagement rates these days because of the “boosting phenomenon”, where creators pay money to boost their engagement figures. So, creativity and originality are what set them apart from the rest. They should take advantages of opportunities to incorporate AI in their work, which is increasing in demand among corporate and agency marketers.