An economic giant no more – Farewell Mike Schüssler

South Africa lost an economic giant this morning with the passing on of a dear friend, a top economist - one of the world's best - Mike Schussler. I recall my very first interview with Mike at Transnet, where he was a senior economist, reporting to Uhlirich Joubert.

I was a junior reporter at Sake Beeld at the time and we chatted at length about the fuel price, with Mike patiently explaining the cost of fuel to me in detail. Mike was a master economist, a true professional, always available to comment and explain intriguing economic matters for anyone to understand. His objective and insightful comments on the economy – at home and at large – will be sorely missed, but none more so than the man himself, whose shoes will be impossible to fill and whose company I already miss.

My sincere condolences to his wife Greta, his son Rudi, his friends, family and those that worked with him. Until we meet for lunch again my friend. Rest in eternal peace.