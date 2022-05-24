Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

An economic giant no more – Farewell Mike Schüssler

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africa lost an economic giant this morning with the passing on of a dear friend, a top economist - one of the world's best - Mike Schussler.

I recall my very first interview with Mike at Transnet, where he was a senior economist, reporting to Uhlirich Joubert.

Story continues below Advertisement

I was a junior reporter at Sake Beeld at the time and we chatted at length about the fuel price, with Mike patiently explaining the cost of fuel to me in detail.

Mike was a master economist, a true professional, always available to comment and explain intriguing economic matters for anyone to understand.

His objective and insightful comments on the economy – at home and at large – will be sorely missed, but none more so than the man himself, whose shoes will be impossible to fill and whose company I already miss.

More on this

My sincere condolences to his wife Greta, his son Rudi, his friends, family and those that worked with him.

Until we meet for lunch again my friend.

Rest in eternal peace.

Story continues below Advertisement

[email protected]

Business Report

Related Topics:

Share