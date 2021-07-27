Another BR light extinguished - RIP Sandile Mchunu

WE LOST another Business Report colleague unexpectedly yesterday – Sandile Mchunu. Sandile had medical complications recently and we are not sure if it was Covid-19 related or not but we do know that he was experiencing chest pains and couldn't breathe.

The tragedy of his death amid the Covid-19 dreary wasteland of lives lost too soon, can also be firmly laid down at the altar of looting that cut off vital medical resources in KwaZulu-Natal. For days, he couldn’t get access to a doctor and when he finally managed to, he was immediately admitted to hospital. But, as one learns the hard way, timing (and medical intervention) makes the difference between life and death. It was unexpected and brutal, coming as it does on top of the recent death of our colleague Sechaba ka’Nkosi. I so wish Sechaba was here to say all the right words on Sandile’s passing, as I find that I am truly at a loss to express my grief and respect for him.

Sandile was a young company reporter. Reliable and totally dependable. A humble man, but always positive, a gentle soul, with a lovely laugh who brightened our days here at BR – no matter the prevailing environment. Always willing to go the extra mile, he had a bright future ahead of him. Never in a million thoughts, did I believe his light would be extinguished so soon – too soon. We journalists tend to be desk bound and lazy. However, Sandile, with his thirst for life, ran the comrades. We were proud of him in his endeavours – on the road and off it.

Knowing Sandile was ill, my editor, Adri Senekal de Wet, phoned him constantly to see how he was doing and, in the days, leading to his death, Adri did everything she could to see how he could get the help he needed. I couldn't believe it when she phoned me in utter sorrow yesterday to relay the bad news and then called an urgent WhatsApp meeting with our now shocked team. It is all too much. Too much needless loss – of everything…

Sandile's last words conveyed on WhatsApp to Adri were: “Morning Adri, I will remain positive, and this too shall pass. Thank you so much for your prayers." Sandile Mchunu is now in all our prayers and thoughts as we hope that he flies free from pain and earthly tethers. Gone, but never forgotten. Sandile leaves behind his beloved fiancé and family, who are also in our thoughts.