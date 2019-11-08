READERS’ FORUM – Dennis Wilson is right to question the ability of our understaffed health inspectors to prevent unsafe meat getting to consumers (“Are there ongoing meat safety inspections in SA?”, Business Report, November 6).
In a Fin24 article (October 23, 2019) it was reported that a R1.4 million fine was imposed on one of the country’s largest meat wholesalers, Durban-based Chester Meat, because of the provision of “unsafe meat”.
The information was provided in a parliamentary submission by the National Consumer Commission. Wilson raises a number of questions, and the public deserves the answers. What meat was it, was it local or imported, and if so from which country? How much meat is not tested because of under staffing?
To these we would add: What was the health issue at Chester Meat? What has the company done about it? And what steps are they and the government taking to ensure a repeat does not happen?
This is not an isolated case. The National Consumer Commission’s (NCC) latest annual report details the urgent product safety recall of a consignment of chicken portions imported from Brazil by another large importer, Merlog Foods. The consignment tested positive for salmonella.