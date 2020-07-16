Boardroom Brief: Knowledge is power and mark of a good non-executive director

JOHANNESBURG – Non-executive directors should be the first to recognise that yesterday’s skills and experience need continual supplementing to deal with today and tomorrow. Covid-19 is teaching us many lessons, one of the most important of which is that our existing knowledge and experience are often inadequate in the face of the unexpected. For non-executive directors, who fulfil such an important leadership role on boards and governing bodies, keeping skills updated and acquiring new ones are not only a mark of excellence but also essential in discharging their duties. The first thing they need to learn is what their duties actually are. Once that’s clear, it’s equally important to ensure they have the skills to fulfil them. To risk stating the obvious, a non-executive director’s probity and desire to help the organisation succeed are not enough; they need to ensure they have the skills to make a difference in a rapidly changing world. Directors have to commit time and resources to make sure they keep up.

The King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016 makes this point clearly in the recommended practices to achieve principle 1: the governing body should lead ethically and effectively. Relating specifically to effectiveness, competence is one of the characteristics of a governing-body member.

It outlines three elements: Members of the governing body should take steps to ensure they have sufficient working knowledge of the organisation, its industry, the triple context in which it operates, the capitals it uses and affects as well as of the key laws, rules, codes and standards applicable to the organisation.

Members of a governing bodies must act with due care, skill and diligence, and take reasonably diligent steps to become informed about matters for decision. They should continuously develop their competence to lead effectively.

It’s also worth noting non-executive directors don’t need to ensure they are competent just to discharge their fiduciary and other duties; they also need to be demonstrably competent in order to protect themselves.

Members of governing bodies are increasingly being held accountable for their actions and their effect on the organisations they lead, and in the private sector can be held personally liable. Competence is at a premium, however, you look at the topic.

What to focus on: Having accepted the link between their skills and their ability to deliver on their commitments as directors, non-executive directors need to give serious thought to the practicalities: What skills and how to obtain them.

One key area is obviously governance and law. They need to have an excellent working knowledge of governance best practice as embodied in King IV and the various practice and guidance notes published by the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA).

They will also need to be conversant with the Companies Act (71 of 2008) and any other applicable legislation.

Industry knowledge should be another key focus. Non-executive directors need to understand the dynamics of the industry in which the organisation operates.

It’s also essential they are well versed in the fundamentals and long-term strategy of the organisation, and how they interact with the industry and the economy as a whole.

McKinsey cites the case of a company that requires its directors to accompany staff on customer visits at least once a year. Other companies require them to visit production or R&D facilities annually. NEDs need to understand the business and its industry very well.

This point is worth stressing because the emphasis on their independence can create the mistaken impression that they should not have an intimate knowledge of the organisation whose affairs they are employed to safeguard. Independence is an attitude, and should not preclude knowledge.

Non-executive directors should also consider improving or gaining skills in a specialist business discipline such as strategy, finance, marketing, IT or production. There are arguably too many generalists among them, whereas business is increasingly reliant on highly specialised skills.

To direct an organisation effectively, they need the capacity to interrogate and assist those specialists. IT, including digitalisation, artificial intelligence and cyber security, is a specialisation of particular importance given the continuing technological disruption characterising the modern world – something Covid-19 appears to be accelerating.

It goes without saying that non-executive directors need a certain level of numeracy because many board discussions hinge on financial matters. When it comes to how these skills should be gained or maintained, there are many options open and the chairperson should provide guidance in this regard.

The IoDSA has long advocated the need for directorship to be professionalised so that non-executive directors and other directors can ensure they are focusing on the right skills considering the rapidly changing business environment.

The IoDSA’s certification programmes offer this framework within the context of continuing professional development; perhaps as important for directors in an increasingly litigious world, a professional certification offers an objective method of demonstrating competence.

Parmi Natesan and Dr Prieur du Plessis are respectively chief executive and facilitator of the IoDSA; email: [email protected]

