Business101: Engaging your customer base during lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa’s national lockdown is extended in a continued effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, businesses have been affected and industries closed.

Rather than fearing the lockdown changes embrace them as an opportunity to stay engaged with your customers and clients in order to keep top of your brand visibility and credibility.

Here are tips to keep your business engaged during the period:





Promotions





Use competitions, special offers and discounts to attract people to your business offering. Use of your website and social media platforms to keep your product or service delivery policies clear to avoid customer disappointment.





Incentivises





Keep your sales platforms open so that people can still browse and purchase products.

If you offer a service, such as hairdressing, look to schedule appointments for when lockdown might end. Vouchers are also a good idea as milestones like birthdays and anniversaries continue to be celebrated.





Digitisation





More people are turning to the virtual world for entertainment and social connection. They value useful connection and convenience.Ramp up your online and social media efforts, using elements like graphic design and video marketing content to stand out from the crowd. Make sure everything you put out is appropriate and that you will respond to comments or queries in real-time.





Value





If for example, your business is a restaurant, offer cooking tips and recipes. You could also host an exclusive webinar with members of your talented or senior staff offering useful industry tips through platforms like Instagram Live, Zoom, Google Hangouts or Facebook Live.





Solidarity





Remember we are all in this together. Communicate the efforts you are taking to protect your staff and be a part of the broader solution. Showcase how your business will continue

to deliver services and how your team is available to serve. Contribute to efforts to help those less fortunate, such as redirecting existing CSI efforts or donating a percentage

of your stock to those in need.





Adaptation





Even though the pandemic and lockdown were not part of your original business strategy for 2020, do your best to adapt to the situation. Innove and meet the challenge with a creative mindset and positive attitude.





Communication





Talk to your customer base or stakeholders every step of the way through social media platforms, newsletters and messaging. As consumers alter the way they shop and consume information, businesses should respond to the new reality. Responsive businesses are quick to tackle actual or impending problems through tactful communication.





Humanity





Showing the human side of your business when anxiety grips makes you appear more relatable. Let your customers know you care in a less formal tone. Be warm and authentic.





Ben Bierman is the managing director at Business Partners Limited.



