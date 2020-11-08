Business ReportOpinion
Ben Bierman, Managing Director of Business Partners Limited. Photo: File
Ben Bierman, Managing Director of Business Partners Limited. Photo: File

Business101: How to gear up your business for a local market

By Opinion Time of article published 15m ago

Share this article:

DESPITE the gradual easing of restrictions on international travel, the tourism industry – one of the hardest hit sectors by Covid-19 – is bracing itself for a difficult festive season.

With a 75 percent revenue loss predicted this year, including an estimated R3.2 billion from foreign visitors, the sector needs to readjust its focus towards the domestic market.

Those who have always had a local focus, should be aware that there will likely be a number of new competitors from those who catered exclusively for international tourists.

Here are tips for gearing your businesses to a local market:

  • Adjustment
  • Negotiation
  • Marketing
  • Database
  • Protocols

Ben Bierman is a managing director at Business Partners Limited

BUSINESS REPORT

Share this article:

Related Articles