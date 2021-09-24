Celebrating our heritage by supporting local business

Gary Epstein Celebrating Heritage Month reminds us of the importance of supporting local businesses and the positive impact this has on our economy.

Buying local keeps our South African Rand in the country, as not only are these businesses supported, but they often buy from other local businesses, suppliers and farms. Financially speaking, these businesses can benefit from sound accounting practices and software that enable them to manage their finances and grow. When local businesses invest in online accounting software, it ensures that their accounting and financial information is accurate, up to date, and readily available, making it easier for these businesses to manage cash flow and be alerted to financial concerns timeously. An effective accounting system stimulates growth, helps to generate a profit, creates job opportunities, and ultimately boosts the economy.

Non-profit organisations need support, too, and generally receive this support from local businesses. It’s also important for them to utilise accounting software to keep track of their finances. Local businesses do a lot to give character to the communities in which we live, and they play a large part in creating community satisfaction and raising the value of properties in the area. They also generate prosperity for the area and provide much-needed jobs. It is, therefore, imperative to support local enterprises as much as possible. Many new jobs are provided by local businesses. In fact, small local businesses are the largest employers nationally. In addition to this, the more jobs provided in the local community, the less commuting is necessary, so traffic is reduced along with pollution. It also means more time for families to spend together. Heritage Month is a good time to celebrate the value of local business in our communities.

We value the contribution that local business makes and are always happy to support and provide financial assistance where necessary. It’s easy to use, and it encourages business owners to be self-sufficient and independent while providing their valuable services and supporting other local businesses. Starting and growing a business is challenging. Local businesses are beneficial to communities in many ways and are responsible for job-creation and stimulating the country’s economy. However, it requires support from the very communities it serves and from the country. This Heritage Month, let’s be sure to get behind local business and celebrate the significant contribution it makes.