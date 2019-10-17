CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo has come out to say that it is aware that confidential information surrounding the mutual parting of ways between The Sekunjalo Group and its auditors, BDO South Africa, has been leaked to the media.
This is based, but not limited to, the fact that hardly a few minutes after the meeting between Sekunjalo executives and BDO the story was already published primarily by the Daily Maverick and curated by several other websites.
Sekunjalo has previously indicated to BDO that it would not be re-appointed as its companies auditors. Nothing sinister there as all listed companies do change their auditors from time to time.
However, what is really curious is that just last week Sekunjalo’s offices were raided by investigators sent by the FSCA, shortly after that we heard claims by the PIC in Parliament that it wanted to liquidate Sekunjalo, and now BDO’s communique is leaked just minutes after their meeting.
It doesn’t take a genius to see that this is a coordinated attack, through the use of powerful state and highly connected entities.