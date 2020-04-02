Covid-19: 'n Boer Maak 'n Plan – A farmer makes a plan

CAPE TOWN – This famous Afrikaans saying simply means "a farmer makes a plan". Like all famous sayings, it’s simplicity is profound. This saying encapsulates the African mentality to adversity. No matter what the problem, obstacle or difficulty, a farmer makes a plan. It’s one of many insights I’ve observed working in Africa for the last six years. Another observation would be the unfailing adaptability of the Microsoft Partners, I consider myself fortunate to work within Africa. The balance between earnest concern and positive attitude makes the region I manage enviable. As is the acceptance that things will likely get worse before they get better. However, this has not disheartened any of my customers. Instead, there is a steely resolve, complemented by well-thought-out and actionable plans.

Having spoken with my partners I am utterly impressed with their resolve and swift action:

Staff have been instantly enabled to work from home

Training courses are booked, in case there is a downturn in required resources

Resources have been reallocated to push forward internal projects

Development of PowerApps to better enable team productivity

Some are even looking ahead to the unknown benefits this forced ‘new-way of working’ may provide. Lower rent costs? Increased productivity from less travel?

After all, as another African proverb teaches us: It is the crooked wood that shows the best sculptor.

Covid-19 is a fierce adversary that no one should underestimate. However, an adversary in itself is nothing new here. Load shedding, currency fluctuations, political and economic challenges… these are an everyday reality. The pandemic is significantly different, but not entirely different.

For Africa, the Covid-19 emergency is just beginning. No one can say with absolute certainty how long the road will be – but all of my partners unanimously believe that it will end. They also know they will get through it.

I find solace in their strength and I applaud the millions of brethren Business Owners on this vast continent who are taking the same positive approach.

Curiously, I cannot help but wonder if those in first-world economies will fare as well? At times like this,the advantage of operating in a privileged country could become a disadvantage. I certainly hope not.

The way forward will be constantly assessing the current situation and adapting our plans so that we can overcome this adversity, and those that follow. After all, ‘n boer maak ‘n plan.

Brooke Anderson is regional lead MEA at QBS Group.

BUSINESS REPORT