Covid-19 paints a telling story of the vulnerability of SA’s SMMEs

PRETORIA – The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, paints a telling story of the vulnerability of our small, medium- and micro-sized enterprise (SMME) sector and the readiness and support available. The impact of disasters on SMMEs and the consequences of the impacts on the economic recovery of the SMMEs is one of the least explored areas in disaster risk management. The role of SMMEs in disaster recovery mostly depends on their ability to withstand the impact of the current lockdown and effects of the broader pandemic. Achieving effective post-Covid19 recovery will be influenced by actions taken immediately, particularly in the case of SMMEs, whose business continuity is threatened by a prolonged lockdown period. The burden on SMMEs to produce endless documentation, which in parallel is provided for in the government central supplier database (CSD), is an unnecessary duplication of work and a creation of inefficiencies – which cost the business sector millions annually. Many pledges have been made by both the government and the private sector and many will not always respond to the livelihood restoration needs of SMMEs. It’s not a secret that most SMMEs are not well capitalised and most will apply for relief funding in line with the present challenges because most are not likely to have the cash flow to meet their short-term obligations.

SMME’s have always been an ICU case and partly because of the unfavourable policy and business conditions in the country, even though President Cyril Ramaphosa said, in his own words: “It’s government’s priority to give greater support to the SMME sector. We are committed to improving the regulatory and legal environment.”

It would be unwise to react and create interventions forgetting our long-term goals. The building blocks required for an effective programmatic response to the change in the business environment must include long-term planning assistance and a blend of grants and loans that recognises realistic disbursement schedules.

Therefore, it is important for the government to understand that in order to effectively address the recovery strategies for SMMEs, financial interventions must be aligned with an enabling environment, supported by progressive procurement legislation that will accelerate and encourage SMMEs’ access to supply chain opportunities, especially in the short-term.

There is a need to review fundamental aspects such as prescribed tendering periods, administrative compliance and taxation.

Most SMMEs will not even access the relief funding because they already fail on the basics of compliance such as the provision of tax clearance, financial statements, CIPC documents, among others. With the lockdown, most of them do not even have the documents readily available.

We must not forget that some of the non-compliance is in part due to the government’s failure to pay SMME’s on time.

Given the ineffectiveness of the government in meeting its financial obligations – currently with an outstanding R2 billion bill due to SMME’s – does the government have the capacity to deal with present-day challenges? The reality is that, only the SMMEs with capacity and resources will be able to access financial support.

Currently, most interventions are private-sector driven, propelled by donor supply rather than demand of the affected SMME environment. The government should not take a cavalier approach to the pledges and leave the private sector to their own demise. It should proactively subject every pledger to morally follow through on the public commitments made to avoid the use of our current circumstances as public relations theatrics.

The government should develop the conditions for the rollout of these financial interventions in conjunction with the pledgers and create the monitoring mechanisms to ensure disbursements of such funds to the key programmes and initiatives agreed upon. There should be transparency in dealing with the disbursements and beneficiaries of the pledged billions.

Post-lockdown priority should be given to the prompt resuming of SMME operations through cash support. Support should be seen by all stakeholders as a first step in achieving sustainable recovery and not just as a survival strategy or worse a public relations stunt.

Some would argue that SMMEs would need to present cashflows to prove their need but that might not be forthcoming due to lack of capacity. If we have a long-term view, then we should integrate institutions, such as incubators and the SETAs et al, to provide the soft skills required to support the interventions and to hold the SMMEs accountable.

Previously, post-disaster response and recovery had a strong focus on infrastructure restoration and other elements of household recovery than on economic resilience, leaving business continuity and livelihood restoration as a marginal programme.

Large-scale infrastructure projects are the most efficient ways of restoring economic activity, however, coming at the back of an economic recession and a downgrade by Moody’s, this means that we will not be seeing the much-needed infrastructure activity to stimulate the economy in the near future. In addition, we have seen that these projects do not always materialise into the expected and desired socio-economic outcomes.

We must be wary of creating stimulus packages that exclude SMMEs and only focus on the elite. In recent history, we’ve seen large-scale construction projects such as the 2010 World Cup stadia and Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) Programme, focus on established big businesses, with SMMEs left out in the cold.

Such projects have a huge emphasis on balance sheet strength, technical capacity, previous experience and a huge chunk of the capital expenditure go towards the supply of capital equipment that is not available in South Africa.

We tend to consider the key elements of localisation and SMME participation as an afterthought and become surprised when our limitations are laid bare long after we have concluded on contracts.

We cannot keep overlooking the constraints of access to funding, working capital, insurances and human capital by SMMEs and punish them continuously without realising that many of the projects are new in the South African construction sector, therefore, many of the requirements might not be readily available in the country.

The key is understanding that part of stimulating the economy is building capacity, by selfishly growing our SMME sector through aggressive programmes that will see sectors such as manufacturing start to take lead in the economy.

Labour intensive infrastructure projects that explicitly prioritise SMME contracting can also better serve the recovery of SMMEs by involving them directly in recovery processes and stimulating local-level employment and production while minimising the redistributive effect of the lockdown in favour of large-scale businesses.

Everyone needs to understand that the road to recovery will not be easy. It will take nothing less than a rebirth, which is a by-product of grit and resilience by all stakeholders.

Based in Pretoria, Kurisani Maswanganyi is an entrepreneur and and activist for social justice.

