JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for workers' rights to be fully protected while at the same time pursuing the turnaround of SAA. It describes alleged job cuts that could take place at SAA as part of an attempt by the BRPs to make the airline sustainable as ‘untenable’ and called for ‘alternatives’ to be found after ‘meaningful’ consultation with unions.
While it may seem an untenable position; what few people don’t know, is that there’s an alternative: Equity Crowdfunding.
What is Equity Crowdfunding?
Equity Crowdfunding is an alternative method of raising capital. It is a way to source money by asking a large number of backers to each invest a relatively small amount and receive equity shares, of the project. It is also an alternative because investors in Equity Crowdfunding don’t look into detail at collateral or business plans, but at the ideas and core values of the project.
With equity crowdfunding it is not just about connecting projects and capital, but the subsequent positive effects on labor inclusion, especially among the most vulnerable labor groups.