File image: IOL CAPE TOWN – Business Report (BR), was invited to partner with the South African Libertarian summit, to be hosted in the Western Cape from 17 to 20 October. BR agreed to this partnership since this global initiative speaks to our readers, locally and globally. It is time to take our country to the next level. I often ask, what is it that we – as ambassadors, share- and stakeholders of SA Ltd – do to invest our time, money and passion to re-capture our strategic asset: South Africa. Various topics will be discussed at the 34th Libertarian Summit such as: The role of exchange control as a prudent tool to protect the sovereignty of the rand by Dr Dennis George, invited by BR to deliver a keynote address. Wesley Diphoko, BR contributor and executive head of the Infonomist, will focus on disruptive technologies that will bring liberty to many but, at the same time, it will introduce new restrictions to how society operates. In future, current regulations and governance structures will not be suitable to oversee technologies and their impact due to the speed of technology advancement. What can independent thinking society do now to limit harmful consequences to maximise technological benefits? What kind of systems needs to be in place to ensure technology advancement whilst safeguarding the quality of life? The talk titled, ethics, standards in data and AI-driven world. Wesley will highlight the need for ethics and standards that are not yet in place for the future society to enjoy technological liberties. Retired Judge Willem Heath will share his views on the impact of corruption on economic growth.

Helen Zille, former leader of the DA and journalist at heart, will talk about freedom of expression as a fundamental human right. It reinforces all other human rights, allowing society to develop and progress. The ability to express our opinion and speak freely is essential to bring about change in society. Free speech is important for many other reasons. When somebody expresses unpopular, shockingly bigoted or other incendiary views on social media or elsewhere and the inevitable backlash follows, there are always people who caution that the resultant outcry threatens the freedom of expression of the wrongdoer.

Award winner economist Dawie Roodt will talk about money as a part of human history for almost 3 000 years. From the origins of bartering to modern money, and how the system has evolved and why crypto money will change the world. He will explain how wearable technology is set to disrupt the world of money once more, as Barclaycard trials a contactless payments wristband. We may see the end of banks, including central banks, and even a decrease in taxes and why the rand “should” be trading at R6.26 to the US dollar.

Piet Croucamp, political analyst, will talk about total liberationism as a political movement that combines anarchism with a commitment to animal and earth liberation. Whilst more conventional approaches to anarchist politics have often focused primarily on opposing the state and capitalism, the struggle for total liberation is additionally concerned with opposing all additional forms of human oppression, as well as the oppression of nonhuman animals and ecosystems. Proponents of total liberation typically espouse a holistic and intersectional revolutionary strategy aimed at using direct action to dismantle all forms of domination and social hierarchy, common examples of which include the state, capitalism, patriarchy, racism, heterosexism, cissexism, disablism, ageism, speciesism, and ecological domination.

Leon Louw will talk about what does the state land audit tells us about land ownership in South Africa? What are its flaws? Who wants land, and why? He will talk about state versus private land ownership in South Africa, registered versus unregistered land in South Africa, farms and agricultural holdings, ownership of farms and agricultural holdings by race in South Africa, ownership of even by race in South Africa, sectional title units and why some numbers don’t add up. What are the limitations of the state land audit? Who wants land, and for what purpose?

Leon Louw is a South African intellectual, author, speaker and policy advisor. He is the executive director and cofounder of the Free Market Foundation, a non-profit organisation ranked at number 123 in a 2017 list of the most influential think-tanks in the world. He is a regularly featured speaker and writer in South African and international media. He has addressed many prominent organisations, including the US Congress hearings on apartheid, the Martin Luther King Centre for Nonviolent Social Change, the Hoover Institute and the United Nations. He is the author of the book, South Africa, The Solution.

Other speakers include the author of ‘The President’s Keepers’, Jaques Pauw, Frances Kendall and artist and author and organiser of the first Libertarian Seminar, among others.

I am excited. The tide is turning.

BR reported last week that many SA citizens applied for visas, to emigrate. Why?

Compatriots, is it not time to align our passion and skills to take South Africa forward? This is what the Libertarian Summit is about. Business leaders, politicians, economists, futurist, entrepreneurs, journalists and thought leaders availed themselves to partake in a summit to unpack opportunities to take South Africa Ltd forward.

President Ramaphosa will host the second Presidential Investment Summit in November. Our President is our number one ambassador; are we, as business leaders and leading media conglomerates, will ever align our efforts to take our country to the next level? Yeah, we need to create jobs, we need to grow the economy, we need to inspire the youth to be entrepreneurs, we need to invite global tourists to experience the beauty of our country. The question remains: what do we do to strengthen our President in his efforts?

Libertarianism (from Latin: Libertas, meaning "freedom") is a collection of political philosophies and movements that uphold liberty as a core principle. Libertarians seek to maximise political freedom and autonomy, emphasising freedom of choice, voluntary association and individual judgment. Libertarians share a scepticism of authority and state power, but they diverge on the scope of their opposition to existing economic and political systems. Various schools of libertarian thought offer a range of views regarding the legitimate functions of state and private power, often calling for the restriction or dissolution of coercive social institutions.

BR readers interested in attending the summit can register on www.individualist.co.za or send an email to [email protected]