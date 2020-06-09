Ensuring your business eases into level 3 compliance

CAPE TOWN – The easing of coronavirus (Covid-19) regulations to level 3 has enabled a significant reopening of the economy, with a projected 8 million people having returned to work on Monday. For small businesses, the resumption of trade has been a welcome boost, but there is also a considerable risk associated with that. Here is a simple checklist to ensure your business is compliant: Compliance All businesses are required to develop a Covid-19 plan that outlines measures to meet the standards as well as health and safety protocols. Businesses are also required to appoint compliance officers to oversee the implementation of these disease prevention measures. Protocols

Businesses have to ensure adherence to relevant protocols set out in the Covid-19 Occupational Health and Safety directive as well as any applicable sector specific directives.

For example, anyone who enters a workplace or public space must wear a cloth face mask or homemade item that covers the nose and mouth at all times. Regular handwashing and strict employee hygiene measures is also prescribed.

Policies

Businesses with more than 100 employees must try to reduce the number of employees at work at a time by introducing staff rotation, staggered working hours and remote working arrangements. A phased approach is also recommended to ensure social distancing.

Employees

Special measures must be outlined for employees who are 60 years and older, as well as those with underlying conditions to work from home.

Restrictions

While all brick-and-mortar wholesale and retail shops are allowed to resume trading under level 3, restrictions are still in place for certain sectors, such as alcohol trading is only allowed between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday.

Sectors

Although a large part of the economy is reopening, certain high-risk sectors and activities are still not allowed to resume. Among these are physical conferences and events; personal care, on-site consumption of food and beverages, aviation, tourism, casinos, nightclubs and other in-person entertainment activities. Hopefully all sectors are able to resume soon, but until then, ensure that you are operating legally and adhering to the necessary safety protocols.

Ben Bierman is a managing director at Business Partners Limited.

