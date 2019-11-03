DURBAN - There is a need for business and government to become more intentional about working closely together if South Africa is to address the critical socio-economic challenges of constrained growth, high unemployment, poverty and lack of economic inclusivity as well as rural and township development.
South Africa’s socio-economic challenges are far too complex and ingrained to be adequately addressed by one sector alone, especially since the required skills, expertise and resources to tackle specific issues lie across both sectors.
Spreading risk across sectors will ensure that initiatives, activities and programmes are not stalled or delayed. It is encouraging to see signs that both public and private sector players realise that the long-term benefits of collaboration and cross-sector partnerships far outweigh the operational and resource costs involved as well as the historical suspicions that exist across the divide.