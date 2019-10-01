JOHANNESBURG – As opposed to an employee in a large corporate, your individual contribution as a small business owner has much more of a relative impact when it comes to your business’s overall performance. But as we approach the end of 2019, it can be hard to keep motivated and energised for these last few months of the year. With this in mind, here are five ways that you as a small business owner can revive your focus and keep the momentum going until December.
Have a strategy breakaway
Most business owners tend to think about their business goals at the beginning of the year, when they have a refreshed outlook for the year ahead. But when you start working again in January, wouldn’t it be great to have your strategy for the year ready to go, so you can hit the ground running in the right direction? Organising a breakaway strategy session for a few days in the last months of the previous year can help you do that – plus, you get the added bonus of a break from daily work and a change in scenery. Both of these can give you a much-needed energy boost and help you to stay focused.
Try the Pomodoro Technique
If your to-do list feels overwhelming, the idea of spending short, focused increments of time on a task, interspersed with short breaks, may help you get more done. The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method developed by consultant Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s, which uses a timer to break down work into intervals of 25 minutes that are then rewarded with short breaks in between. Each work interval is known as a pomodoro, named after the tomato-shaped kitchen timer that Cirillo used as a university student. The technique has become hugely popular, and these days there’s an entire ecosystem of Pomodoro apps you can use to help you prioritise and time your tasks.