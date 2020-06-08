Good buying opportunity presented for Alibaba shares

PRETORIA – Alibaba is the largest online commerce company on earth, reaching 960 million consumers globally, with 780 million of those in China.

China's online retail market is larger than the next 10 markets combined. A staggering 80 percent of all online purchases in China are executed through Alibaba. Its platforms like Taobao and Alibaba.com facilitate transactions in exchange for a small commission. They do not hold or sell any merchandise themselves.

Alibaba’s businesses extend into advertising, cloud computing and logistics. Its stock price has nearly tripled since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014. However, the trade war, Covid-19 and a potential delisting of Chinese companies listed in the US have strained the share price in recent months, presenting a good buying opportunity. By the turn of the 21st century, a commerce-anaemic China was ripe for the picking. With hundreds of millions of cash-flush consumers, Alibaba opened for business at an auspicious time.

A significant tailwind came from Chinese government regulations. Suspicious of foreign businesses, it imposed strict national internet control, locking foreign competitors like Amazon out of the Chinese market. China's online retail has enormous growth potential as it represents only a quarter of total retail sales in the country. Alibaba benefits from the rise in per-capita income among the Chinese middle class that should enhance consumption appetite.

Alibaba delivered strong numbers in its latest results despite widespread lockdowns in February and March. Total revenue rose 35 percent and gross merchandise value surpassed $1 trillion (R16.8trln) for the first time.