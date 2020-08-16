How to empower employees, delegate in small firms

JOHANNESBURG - Small businesses often struggle to delegate or empower employees because of the owner-operator mindset. With remote working becoming common as a result of Covid-19, many are realising the necessity for a degree of autonomy and responsibility to generate real growth. Unfortunately, effective employee empowerment requires a holistic shift in the business’s culture from blind obedience to trust, clear communication and strategic delegation. Here are some tips to achieving it: Vision: Employees need to see the bigger picture and feel invested in achieving a shared organisational goal to drive the business. Communicating the business’s strategic vision and ensuring employees understand how they can contribute makes them feel more than just a cog in the wheel. Structures: Create clear management structures with well-defined roles and responsibilities to make employees feel sufficiently supported and appreciated. This ensures the business doesn’t become a bottleneck and should mitigate any major key-person risk. Effective performance management systems with well-communicated key performance indicators ensure accountability and are vital for any effective management structure.

Input: Encourage open communication to give employees the confidence to take the initiative and be proactive. Invite employees to come forward with new ideas and strategies they think may work for the business than rely solely on traditional topdown communication.

Feedback: Be thoughtful and specific about feedback you provide on any project. Merely telling an employee they did well or poorly does not give them any indication of what they need to work on or continue doing going forward. This will inhibit the level of growth achieved by an organisation.

Trust: Be willing to take a step back – even if it means the job may take a little longer at first or require a couple more rounds of review to truly empower your employees. This will help you to reap rewards in the long-run as employees would have enough confidence to take the initiative and see something through from beginning to end. Micromanaging employees not only shows a lack of trust but stunts their long-term professional growth. This in turn hinders the potential growth of your business.

Ben Bierman is a managing director at Business Partners Limit

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE