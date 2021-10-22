How to invest savings to help grow your personal or business finances

For years, we have all been told to save for a rainy day. Since the inception of the pandemic, there has been a need for business owners and professionals to survive. With Covid came many challenges, however, it also presented many opportunities. For some, tapping into their savings and investments was a means to get by, while others continued to save and invest.

The latest Momentum Household Wellness Insights Report, has revealed that dipping into precious savings and investment reserves were among the top five selected coping strategies during lockdown. However, understanding inherent biases that impact our decision making – especially in times of fear – could help us to avoid further costly money decisions.

The responsibility of managing your finances begins on the day you earn your first rand and continues throughout your life. Just as you would take care of your physical and emotional health, one also needs to maintain financial fitness. When it comes to our physical well-being, many of us at least attempt to exercise, manage our weight, commit to healthy eating, or have regular medical check-ups, yet only a few of us invest the same amount of time and effort to take care of our financial well-being. Financial health is an area that we simply neglect – often out of ignorance or the perception that it is overwhelming. The good news is, it’s never too late to start.

Understanding and adopting healthy money habits is essential to your financial well-being, follow these common tips to shape your healthy journey: