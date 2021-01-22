Interest rate disappoints as second wave could eat into property and economic gains

The decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to retain the repo rate at 3.5 percent (home loan base rate at 7 percent) is disappointing for the economy and property market.

There is ample reason for a cut given the split decision and missed opportunity in November. Since then, the Rand has strengthened and inflation dipped to 3.1 percent, the lowest in 16 years. Although expected to rise, analysts believe it will remain below the midpoint of 4.5 percent providing enough reason for a rate cut.

We have seen what last year’s rate cuts did for the economy and property market with better than expected results during the second half of 2020, says Seeff. While the property market is poised to continue its buoyancy, we now again find ourselves with tighter lockdown restrictions amid a second wave resurgence of the Covid Pandemic.

The risk of the Reserve Bank not taking the opportunity to provide a stimulus is that the economic impact on employment and household finances could start eating into the gains made last year. While we have not seen the anticipated levels of distressed sales, the longer the Covid Pandemic lingers, the higher the risk.

We entered December with a buoyant market, predominantly in the low and mid-price sectors to R1.8 million (R3 million in some areas). Even the top end saw good movement in the R10 million to R20 million range towards late 2020 with Seeff’s scooping several sales above R20 million in December.