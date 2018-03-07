CAPE TOWN - Beginning as a contract miner in the 1980s, managing shafts, Bridgette Radebe harboured bigger dreams.

She went on to launch Mmakau Mining, a successful business with interests in gold, platinum, coal, ferrochrome, and uranium assets.

As South Africa’s first black female mining entrepreneur and president of the country’s largest mining chamber, the South African Mining Development Association, Bridgette is a shining example that women power is an unstoppable force.

I urge women in Africa to make a difference, think globally and act locally.

Make every day International Women’s Day.

Do your bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.

Adri Senekal de Wet is the managing editor of Business Report and Personal Finance.

-BUSINESS REPORT



