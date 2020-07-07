Investing: Pressured Facebook shares offer opportunity

JOHANNESBURG – Facebook is an online social media and networking services platform. The site was launched in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and fellow Harvard roommates.

Since then, the company has been instrumental in the growth and development of social media as we know it today. It has more than 2.4 billion active users that each spend an average of 20 minutes on the site per day. That is more than a quarter of the global population. Subsidiary companies include Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Adding to the coronavirus woes, recent protests, riots, hate speech and racism made global headlines. Objectionable reactions soon found their way on to Facebook. As a result, hundreds of companies have joined a temporary boycott of Facebook and other social media companies, citing inadequate restriction of hate content and misinformation. For many companies already considering a reduction in advertising budget due to pandemic-induced financial strain, a boycott of social media admittedly does seem convenient.

Facebook has faced pressure to address behaviour on its platform on multiple occasions in the past. But the reality is that Facebook will probably never be able to completely eradicate hate and discrimination on its platform due to its scale and freedom of speech.

Although past boycotts barely affected its financial health, it is obviously in Facebook’s own self-interest to ensure that its users are shielded from inflammatory content. Facebook can withstand pressure from advertisers; even those with vast budgets. It has 8 million advertisers, with the largest advertiser contributing merely half a percent to revenue. About three-quarters of its advertising revenue comes from smaller companies that rely on Facebook to generate sales. It would be suicidal for them to join the boycott and this creates a significant moat around Facebook’s revenue base.