Is your small business ready for the fuel price hike in April?

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts the price of petrol will rise by as much as R1.16 a litre and diesel by 92 cents a litre in April as fuel levy increases kick in.

This piles even more pressure on small businesses in South Africa, many of which are already struggling due to load shedding, slow economic growth, and the lingering effects of the virus.

Fuel is one of the most significant input costs, directly or indirectly affecting the price of nearly every other service. If you deliver or collect goods or transport people as a core part of your business, you feel each rise in the fuel price as soon as it takes effect. The fuel price also affects your business by causing your suppliers’ prices to climb, eroding your customers’ disposable income and hiking your team’s living expenses.

Optimise rather than passing higher costs to customers

Your business has probably needed to swallow a lot of Covid-19 costs and losses, so the idea of absorbing the fuel price increase may not seem appealing. However, consumers are more price-sensitive than ever and competition is fierce. It is preferable, where possible, to find ways to manage the fuel price increase without hiking your prices.