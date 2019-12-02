Initially established in the 1940s by the late Dr Anton Rupert, Remgro’s investment portfolio has evolved substantially and currently includes more than 30 companies. Remgro has a few operating subsidiaries of which the material companies are RCL Foods, Distell, Siqalo Foods and Wispeco.
These companies have autonomous boards of directors and management structures, and Remgro only exerts its influence through non-executive representation on their boards.
Remgro’s other investments comprise both listed and unlisted companies that are not controlled by Remgro and which are mostly associates and joint ventures due to the significant influence or joint control exercised by Remgro through its board representation in those investee companies.
Where Remgro does not have board representation, such investments are treated as portfolio investments.