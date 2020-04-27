Lessons to be learned from Covid-19 Pandemic

CAPE TOWN – There are many lessons to be learned from the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus to reach levels of a pandemic that has engulfed the whole world, in a matter of weeks and months now. One of those is that a crisis can bring the very best out of us as human beings, as we face the haunting reality of death, on a daily basis, not knowing who is next in the line of death. The spirit of the realisation of our common humanity and the demonstration of a spirit of generosity towards the more vulnerable in our midst is highly commendable. The strong have come out with pledges of support for the less fortunate, in a way we have never seen before. This is to admired. Another lesson is that because of the non-discriminatory nature of the virus, in attacking humanity, across the racial, economic, class, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language or birth, we have come to learn that we are in this together. Another lesson is that because we have been cut off from those things which are close to our hearts and had taken for granted, such as handshakes when greeting, hugging, coughing wildly in the air, washing our hands as frequently as possible, our freedom of movement is restricted and curtailed over time, our idols have been exposed, like never before. An idol is something we worship, anything that becomes the object of inordinate affection, the one we say: “I must have this to be happy”. In modern times these may include our homes, cars, boats, motorcycles, titles, positions, our intelligence, and even our bodies, the full spectrum of things we get attached to in life, are our idols. Over this period we have been rudely awakened to the reality that these idols make promises they cannot keep, in that though we may have them, we still somehow have no satisfaction, we still feel empty.

The President has announced an unprecedented relief package for various categories of people and institutions.

I just want to single out among these relief package relating to municipalities, and can only hope that part of it would be used prudently and wisely, in the “enlightened self-interest of short-medium and long-term development of sustainable projects”. By this I mean more than just provide for water and sanitation for, but invest in development projects, as envisaged in Section 153 of the Constitution, which obliges municipalities to use land among other economic resources for meeting the needs of poor communities. It would, indeed, be a pity if the totality of the funds were to be used in dealing with palliatives, and not the root causes of poverty and suffering by people on the ground.

Some of these municipalities have could sustain agricultural projects, that could stimulate local economies, and create infrastructure for agri-processing, for example, that could generate a large number of jobs for local people.

The same spirit that has been demonstrated thus far needs to permeate this area as well, where the expertise of well-resourced institutions could be brought to bear upon these municipalities, in their efforts to make these projects to take off. Again it is in the self-same “enlightened self-interest” of stronger urban/metropolitan municipalities to lend a helping hand to the rural, smaller municipalities in every way they can, and not withhold such assistance on the reasoning that they fall outside their revenue jurisdiction. To do so, would be what the English call “ to be penny-wise and pound-foolish” in that people from those rural areas will continually stream to the urban areas in search of better living conditions, and cost the host municipality more, in terms of infrastructure provisioning. There are already initiatives on the ground, all they need is some financial input and other support to get them to fly, and support large numbers of people.

Hopefully, these and other inputs from other sources, but that none will come to our shores and declare: Oh South Africa, why is it that you don,t know the things that make for long-term peace? May this visitation by the pandemic open our eyes to do the things that go for lasting peace. May we make it possible that the poor may be the subject of their own development, and not objects of charity, within reasonable limits, for the poor will indeed, always be with us. But surely we can reduce the overwhelming numbers of the poor in our midst. When that happens, we would have learnt something of substance from the Covid-19 pandemic.

History will judge us harshly if we were to proceed, post-Covid-19, like before as if we have learnt nothing from this historic experience. Our people expect more from us as leaders to make things to be different for them after this.

Dr Wallace Mgoqi is the chairperson of AYO Technology Solutions. He writes in his personal capacity.

BUSINESS REPORT