In Africa, Silicon Mountain is the entrepreneurial ecosystem within Fako, Cameroon, while in Canada, the Technology Triangle is home to the Communitech Hub start-up incubator. In Japan, it is Kansai Science City.
At the heart of these silicon tech hubs lies the source that allows connectivity to happen - silicon metalloid.
African Quartz Mining and Mintek, a national mineral research organisation, discovered that ultra-pure quartz is used in contemporary high-tech applications such as electronic industry, optical fibres, silicon cells for photovoltaic systems and semiconductors.
Silicon metalloid is produced from lumpy silica (quartz) (Si02) that is carbo-thermically reduced in arc-furnaces at high temperatures.