More vs. smarter work: Debate on ‘scrapping weekends’ misses the real burnout crisis

The recent suggestion by UMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, to scrap weekends has sparked understandable outrage across South Africa. The immediate backlash highlighted a crucial point many South Africans instinctively grasp: weekends aren't a luxury, they are essential for rest, recovery, and maintaining wellbeing in the face of demanding work lives. But while the debate now focuses on the length of the working week, it risks overshadowing a deeper, more insidious crisis already unfolding: widespread burnout and disengagement during the existing five days.

In a post Manyi made on X, he said: “Why aren't Saturday and Sunday normal working days? That 8-day monthly gap makes no sense, especially for the unemployed who need every opportunity to earn and hustle.” However, suggesting longer work weeks completely misses the mark. The real problem isn't a lack of hours; it's the crushing weight of burnout and disengagement that's already pushing people to their limits. Adding more days won't fix a system that's failing to support its people Monday to Friday. Warning signs often surface weeks before burnout peaks – but most organisations don’t know how to spot or act on them. We’re seeing early signals of burnout through disengagement and emotional fatigue long before people are calling in sick. That gives leaders a critical opportunity to intervene, but only if they're actually listening.

The cost of not listening is staggering for employees, employers, and the economy, though. Disengagement costs South African businesses millions annually in absenteeism, lost productivity, and staff turnover. Replacing just one employee can cost up to eight times their monthly salary, and when staff turnover skyrockets, the losses can become crippling. In a recent publication by the University of Stellenbosch Business School, it is reported that health economists estimate that unaddressed mental health conditions now cost the South African economy R161 billion per year due to lost days of work, presenteeism (being at work but unwell), and premature mortality. Today, three years post-COVID 19, burnout, anxiety and depression are at a record high creating a very stressed, anxious and mentally unwell workforce with a detrimental impact on companies bottom line.

For employees, burnout can be devastating. Psychologically, burnout involves chronic emotional exhaustion, cynicism towards work, and feelings of reduced accomplishment. This state can impair cognitive functions like concentration and memory, and significantly increases the risk of developing mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. It doesn’t have to be this way For too many organisations, employee engagement is still treated like a checkbox exercise – something fluffy and non-essential. But this view is a very risky misconception. There’s still a perception that engagement is a ‘nice-to-have. But the truth is, disengaged employees hurt performance, increase turnover, and weaken customer satisfaction. If engagement isn’t a strategic priority, you’re bleeding value, as well as your employees.

The crucial misstep is that companies can’t get an up to date enough pulse on the well-being of their employees by doing things the way they’ve always done them. How does your company find out how you’re doing? In most cases it’s from aggregated data pulled from a survey done annually. Even with the best of intentions, companies can’t action insights that are vague and a year old. It is like trying to drive forward while only looking in the rear-view mirror.

Dynamic workforces have dynamic needs One-size-fits-all approaches to employee engagement simply don't work anymore. Data reveals sharp differences in workplace expectations between younger and older employees, for instance – especially around communication styles, flexibility, and wellbeing support. Most HR teams, however, haven't adapted. Rather than guess what employees want, we are now helping companies listen in real-time. That’s where generational tension turns into generational insight. This isn't about fluffy metrics; it's about understanding the real, often hidden, struggles your employees face. When people feel genuinely heard and supported, not only does their wellbeing improve, but their commitment and productivity follows suit. Forcing exhausted people to work more isn't the answer; creating workplaces where they can actually thrive, is.

Instead of debating adding more workdays, the conversation needs to shift towards building healthier, more responsive work environments within the current structure. By listening better and acting on real-time insights, businesses can tackle burnout head-on, boost productivity, and create workplaces where people feel valued – weekend debate or not. Andrew Cook is the founder of HeadsUp, an AI-driven employee engagement platform.


