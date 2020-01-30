May I take the opportunity from the outset to thank all of my readers for the massive support, continued interactions and messages based on the 36 African focus articles of 2019.
I truly look forward in 2020 to a larger response and even larger suggestions on matters that concern and interest you about Africa.
The year starts well for South Africa, as it is in the seat, chairing the African Union (AU) in 2020. Many would argue that, domestically, South Africa is at major crossways on all fronts and indeed matters of leadership, economy and investors confidence, are on the minds of all interested parties.
On a global front, many in the African business sphere, are keeping a very close focus on specifically three countries’ actions and influences on the African continent.