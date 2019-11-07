CAPE TOWN – The Comoro Islands are also known as the “perfumed islands” as they are the world’s largest producer of ylang-ylang, which is valued for the perfume extracted from its flowers and its oil used as a base oil for perfumes.
The Comoro Islands are a volcanic archipelago off the coast of East Africa in the Indian Ocean. Named after the Arabic word for moon, Qamar, it comprises four volcanic islands: Grande Comore (Ngazidja), Anjouan (Nzwani) and Moheli (Mwali), which form the union of Comoros, and the fourth island, Mayotte, is under French administration.
The Comoro Islands have an estimated population of 850 886, of which 60 percent is under the age of 25. Since the independence from France in 1975, the country has experienced more than 20 successful and attempted coups, with the most recent in 2013, mainly due to a power struggle among the three Islands. The first democratic transition of power took place in 2006 in which the agreement was also established that a presidential election would be held after every five years, with the presidency rotating among the three islands.
The country's economy is still undiversified, with service and agriculture sectors being the major drivers. Last year, its GDP was estimated at $1.2 billion (R17.7bn) of which the highest contributor with 56.3 percent was the service sector, followed by agriculture with 31.6 percent.
Its primary agriculture produce is vanilla, cloves, ylang-ylang, coconuts, bananas, and cassava, which are also its main exports.