JOHANNESBURG - A recent case decided by the South African High Court has examined the curious interplay of an employee's rights as they arise from both the written contract of employment and, at the same time, labour legislation. Although the judgment may at first seem confusing, a careful analysis of its outcome sheds light on how these parallel sources of the parties rights and obligations operate in conjunction.
After a public and convoluted legal battle on the issues, in the matter of Old Mutual Limited and Others v Moyo and Another (2020), on 15 January 2020 a 3 panel bench of the High Court in Johannesburg delivered a finding that Moyo, the former Chief Executive of one of South Africa's oldest insurance providers, Old Mutual, had not been unlawfully terminated and was not entitled to any relief, whether by means of damages for breach of contract or reinstatement to his positions, as had been claimed by him.
The decision of the High Court revolved around Moyo's contention that, despite a provision in his contract of employment that Old Mutual was entitled to terminate his employment merely by notifying him of such termination on six months' notice, that Old Mutual was contractually obliged to hold an internal disciplinary enquiry or a pre-dismissal arbitrationbefore doing so. The High Court correctly held that the contractual entitlement to terminate on six months' notice was unconditional, and although the agreement did in fact provide for circumstances in which an internal disciplinary enquiry or a pre-dismissal arbitration was required to be held, this was not required in the present case. As such, Old Mutual had not breached any of the provisions of the contract of employment when it notified Moyo of the termination of his employment, and the termination was contractually lawful.