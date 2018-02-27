Starting on March 8, 22 On Sloane will host weekly huddles every Thursday thereafter. Here, entrepreneurs can gather, share experiences, reveal challenges and crowd-source solutions.
Fledgling start-ups are also invited to present their business concepts to a diverse audience of their peers, as well as mentors, educators and advisers, for six minutes, followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session with the audience.
The global culture and premise of a start-up huddle is to create a supportive, neutral and comfortable space that welcomes entrepreneurs to be totally transparent about their businesses and the challenges they face.
With local founders, innovators, educators and investors present, as well as a global network of entrepreneurial leaders, this weekly event provides a unique, interactive and collaborative platform to strengthen the start-up community and help sustain its success.
Discussions
The 22 On Sloane Start-up Huddle theme for March will focus on discussions that will be held at the upcoming 2018 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), which takes place in Istanbul, Turkey, a thriving start-up hub that is both an economic and cultural cornerstone of Europe and Asia.
Although 22 On Sloane will be sending a few start-ups to attend the congress, the huddle provides an invaluable opportunity for start-ups that cannot attend to still be a part of the conversations.
Every year, the GEC brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and other start-up champions from more than 170 countries to identify new ways of helping founding entrepreneurs start and scale their new ventures.
At the week-long GEC, delegates can network and make new connections, gain insights, access the latest research and leave ready to renew their programmes, policy ideas and founder skills.
Leading the Start-up Huddle initiative is Alesimo Mwanga, a research director at 22 On Sloane, who says aspiring and existing entrepreneurs have a lot to benefit from the huddles.
“Our first huddle looks into the trends and opportunities of lifestyle innovation. As Africa emerges as the next big market, with a population of more than 1billion, there is an abundance of exciting opportunities for lifestyle entrepreneurs.”
Innovative technology entrepreneurs Enrico Ferigolli, co-founder of Bottles, and Loyiso Vatsha, co-founder of the Mapha Food Sharing app, will be sharing insights, trends and opportunities.
Joining these two dynamic start-ups are Andrew le Roux, chief business transformation officer at MMI Holdings, and Jeremy Bauman, a senior consultant of early stage financing at the World Bank. For more information and to register for the Start-up Huddle, visit www.22onsloane.co
Kizito Okechukwu is the co-chairperson Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Africa - 22 On Sloane and executive head SEA Africa.
The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the Independent Group
- BUSINESS REPORT