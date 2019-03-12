Supplied by Boeing

JOHANNESBURG - The decision by Wrenelle Stander executive director of Comair, to remove their new Boeing 737 MAX 8 from its flight schedule must be welcomed in the interest of customers and crew safety said Dr Dennis George.



Comair received their new Boeing 737 MAX 8 recently and the fact that two new Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed forced the company to temporarily remove their plane from the schedule. This is important because China, Indonesia and the Cayman Islands joined Ethiopian Airlines in temporarily ground all Boeing MAX 8 model aircrafts . It is understood that Turkish and Korean Airlines are considering similar measures in the interest of customer and crew safety.





The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing MAX 8 caused the demise of all 157 passengers and crew is the second crash. In October 2018, the same model plane operated by Lion Air crashed in the sea, resulting in the deaths of all 189 passengers and crew.





There are a number of nearly identical similarities between the catastrophic crashes of two different airlines, although the investigation is underway by the civil aviation authorities.





Both planes crashed after take-off and within six to 12 minutes both planes with similar altitude excursion profiles gained and lost altitude.





According to American attorneys, Soberman & Rosenberg who specializes in aviation liability said that “what was really striking is the impact crater of this Ethiopian Airlines plane, looked to me like it came straight down”. Furthermore, “A lot of times when planes crash, the pilots do have partial control, so there's still a lot of forward movement and when the plane hits with all that momentum and inertia they break apart and pieces are strewn all over the place.”





Dr George has a close working relationship with pilots of South African Airways, Comair, Safair and others, have a concern for the safety of passengers and crew.



