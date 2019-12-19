JOHANNESBURG - Paul Matthew cannot really expect that there will be no questioning of his continued opposition to tariffs that would curb the damage done by chicken imports (“Aspersions cast on chicken industry in SA”, Business Report, 18 December).
Writing on behalf of chicken importers and exporters, Matthew extends a hand of friendship and co-operation to FairPlay and other critics of his organisation. FairPlay welcomes this approach, and will certainly respond in kind, particularly where it concerns job creation in South Africa.
However we differ fundamentally on the issue of tariffs and job creation as well as the food safety risks for consumers, and accordingly Business Report readers are entitled to more facts than Matthew provided.