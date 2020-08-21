OPINION: Digit preference during Covid-19 yet to play out

DURBAN - Digit preference it is called. In the study of data on human populations, especially in less literate stings, digit preference for age or year of birth is driven by several factors. The phenomena of digit preference leads to age heaping. Dramatic events in life affect procreation and progression of cohorts of populations. Pestilence, famines and wars play a major role in driving cohorts. Significant in recent times was the Baby Boomers of World War II who brought the hippy culture across the Western world. At the end of war, there was peace and normal procreation and in fact over compensation tended to happen. It is not clear whether the in coronavirus situation is not likely to lead to overcompensation of procreation, particularly the lockdown.

It is to be seen how marital fertility versus non-married couples fertility outcomes will play out in the subsequent nine months from now. The lockdown levels five and four limited the freedoms of association and cohabitation habits outside nuptial arrangements.

Coronavirus is a significant event, and if South Africa was as illiterate as it was in 1930s, births occurring now would have the date of birth as a bio-marker called born during coronavirus like born during the war of Kaizer or Hitler, or born at the time of Randepest.

This is how dating of births associated with major events and when a census of the population is undertaken, the age is of people is telescoped to that major event with the effect that cohort progression shows major artificial humps.

Yet this might not be the only driver of age heaping, another and most common in latter years was driven by digit preference, in particular, numbers ending with a zero, two or five.

These also generate camel humps in the age structure of the population. Are these phenomena innocuous? No they are not, they have pernicious consequences in managing affairs of society. Yet officialdom is also a key driver of these levels of arbitrariness of age or date of birth assignments.

Demographers have medical diagnosis and treatment for these anomalies. They test for age heaping or digit preference using the UN Joint Score or Carrier-Hobrcraft techniques.

Having detected heaping and or digit preference the medicine is Karup-King, Carrier-Far-rag or the UN-moving average technique to smooth the data and bring about a credible age distribution. The implications of age heaping can be major in education enrolment and estimates of expenditure.

Further implications of these are seen in pensions and estimates of working life.

But in sports where the prime performance is concentrated in say ten or so years, a shift of age by two years can be significant. But in sports we know besides problems of doping, age is often manipulated and Johnny Black Sunday Masegela, the doyan of soccer chuckles about this, where the age difference between two bothers was that the elder brother was younger than the younger brother.

These numbers matter a great deal. Jairo Arrow, one of the employees at Statistics SA made an interesting observation from the population register of South Africa in 2007 where specific dates became prominent.

These were the dates of the month from two up to 11 spiked in the data. So more children were born on the second of February, 3rd of March, 4th of April and so on to 11th of November. Then 25th of December and 31st of December. What precision tools for birth would be applied to generate these spikes? Rhythm is a comfortable numerical zone for society.

In Lesotho this rhythm created a major political ruction in the electoral roll and elections of 1998. StatsSA was called in to help. I had to withdraw my nomination to go to Lesotho realising that the litigation on the electoral roll was going to be a family affair.

The leader of evidence in the defendants was my elder brother, then deputy prime minister of Lesotho, the chief justice was my eldest brother, and I would have led the evidence on the numbers before him.

I asked Mark Orkin, then head of StatsSA, to recuse me from appearing as the witness on the numbers.

My eldest brother in social group discussions remarks last night on a completely different matter on birthdays that our grandmother said all siblings of her son, who is my father, were born towards the end of the month. An interesting observation for a standard 1 graduate.

Dr Pali Lehohla is the former statistician-general of South Africa and former head of Statistics South Africa.

