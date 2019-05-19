JOHANNESBURG - "World peace" is a phrase most commonly reserved for saints, Gandhi and beauty pageant contestants. A vision for the future that might one day live beyond world peace is rare. Being driven by a purpose to fulfil that vision is even more rare. We dream of peace when there is was, and dream of food when there is starvation.



When a leader has a vision, they have the ability to see today as it is and calculate a future that grows and improves.





A successful leader can see the future and still stay focused in the present. For a successful leader, a vision is not seen as a dream, but a reality that has not come into existence.

Chairman and founder of The Unlimited, Iian Buchan, is an example of an entrepreneur with a vision.





In his own words; “My vision was to build a remarkable business and create a company based on love and change the world through massive transformation and purpose to shift lives within our community.”





Buchan knows what it’s like to fail and succeed. For most of his life, he walked a personal transformational journey. From challenges to triumph, this Durban- based business has been built as catalyst for the personal transformation of everyone it comes in contact with.





As Buchan says, “We don’t chase profit… we just do the right thing and the profits come.” His initiation for every new employee at The Unlimited is to undergo an intensive personal transformation programme that is equivalent to a boot camp for the soul.





This sets them apart in terms of culture, productivity and work ethic that links their humanity and their talent to help tap their potential and creativity of their human capital by providing the tools to stimulate an enabling environment open to new ideas, images and concepts.





The Unlimited is an authorised financial services provider based in Hillcrest, Durban, which offers clients a host of products ranging from insurance plans for the family to vehicle insurance. The organisation thinks differently and "creative grit" is a term they use to describe what makes them tick. The underlying philosophy of The Unlimited is that if it keeps doing what it is doing it will eventually shift the lives of South Africans for the better.





The company ethos of trust and doing the right thing is lived by its employees who have a shared sense of purpose and values that extend beyond their day-to-day activities. Programmes launched include the creation of opportunities for young entrepreneurs. Under the banner of The Unlimited Child, since 2008, the company supports early childhood development of more than 288 300 pre-school children and 2 012 crèches across South Africa.





The company sponsors 1800 crèches in the township of KwaNyuswa and a group of company executives spend two days visiting some of these facilities. They interact with the children and engaged with parents and facilitators. The objective of this experiential journey is to allow executives to understand and appreciate the passion The Unlimited team injects into their business. It also serves to inform executives how the Massive Transformative Purpose programme changes lives.





Buchan’s exploits have earned The Unlimited a nomination as a finalist for the 2019 Conscious Companies Awards.





GD Kali is a director: Conscious Leadership Academy / Agni Media Concepts.



