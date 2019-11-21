THE SOUTH African Reserve Bank building in Pretoria. African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - UASA is disappointed with the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank to leave the repo rate unchanged. We firmly believe that a drop of 50 basis points would have given the country the much needed positive economic shock it needs to turn it around.



After StatsSA announced yesterday that the annual headline consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to its lowest rate since 2011, a door was left open towards a drop in the repo rate and we are disappointed that the MPC did not act accordingly. The CPI, which measures changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was 3.7% in October, down from 4.1% in September.



