JOHANNESBURG - I think that in normal circumstances a rate cut would be on the cards.
In a previous article two months ago I argued that if the Medium- Term Budget Speech and Eskom’s much awaited road map were such that it would give foreign investors and credit rating agencies some comfort and assurance that South Africa is on the right track and stave off further rating cuts the stage would also be set for the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) to cut the bank rate. I also warned that if they send the wrong message the writing would be on the wall. Well, the latter has happened.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan stuffed it up. There is no plan.